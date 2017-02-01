The Akron Legal News is a daily publication devoted to legal, financial, real estate and general news. Designated by the Federal, County and Municipal Courts as the Official Law Journal of Summit County, Ohio.

Today's News (See all)

AKRON––The Akron Bar Association will be hosting a booth at this year’s WAKR Senior Series where attendees will have the chance to ask legal questions and obtain a referral to an attorney.

The first luncheon is on Wednesday, Feb 15, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. George’s Fellowship Centre, 3204 Ridgewo ... (full story)

CANTON––Paul B. Hervey, Zachary B. White and Jeffrey A. Hall have recently joined the firm of Day Ketterer

Paul B. Hervey joins Day Ketterer as a member, practicing in the area of domestic relations and family law.

Hervey assists clients in a variety of matters including divorce, dissolution, child custody, and ch ... (full story)

Judge Thomas A. Teodosio is pictured with his wife, Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio, at his judicial investiture held at the Senator Oliver R. Ocasek Government Building in Akron on Jan. 23. Judge Teodosio will be filling the seat of Judge Carla Moore upon her retirement from the 9th District Court of Appeals. “It’s a great o ... (full story)