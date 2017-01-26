Login | January 26, 2017
The Akron Legal News
The Akron Legal News is a daily publication devoted to legal, financial, real estate and general news. Designated by the Federal, County and Municipal Courts as the Official Law Journal of Summit County, Ohio.
Ohio urging police agencies to meet new statewide standards
COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio is urging state law enforcement agencies to adopt new standards governing the use of deadly force, body cameras and other policies ahead of a March deadline, or risk community backlash.
An advisory board commissioned by Gov. John Kasich created the standards after a series of fatal police shootings, inc ... (full story)