The Akron Legal News is a daily publication devoted to legal, financial, real estate and general news. Designated by the Federal, County and Municipal Courts as the Official Law Journal of Summit County, Ohio.

Today's News (See all)

It’s been 30 years since Akron native Debra Young began working as a bailiff in Akron Municipal Court for Judge Ted Schneiderman.

At the time, she could not have imagined that she would spend her entire career in the Summit County court system.

But fast forward to the present and Young, now executive secretary in the Co ... (full story)

Summit County Juvenile Court Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio announced that the court’s annual observance of Black History and Women’s History months will recognize two local individuals who had the courage of their convictions to overcome gender and racial obstacles to become community leaders and role models for those who w ... (full story)