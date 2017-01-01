The Akron Legal News is a daily publication devoted to legal, financial, real estate and general news. Designated by the Federal, County and Municipal Courts as the Official Law Journal of Summit County, Ohio.

Today's News (See all)

Attorneys with last names beginning with the letters M through Z need to complete their Continuing Legal Education (CLE) hours by Dec. 31.

Attorneys are required to complete 24 CLE hours every two years. Judges, meanwhile, are required to complete 40 hours every two-year cycle.

Those whose last names begin with the letters M t ... (full story)

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, in 2011 through 2012, an estimated 8 percent of all inmates in state and federal prison and local jails previously served in the U.S. military. Approximately 131,500 veterans were incarcerated in prisons and 50,000 were in jail.

To help reduce the number of former military personnel ... (full story)