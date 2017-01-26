The Akron Legal News

Login | January 26, 2017

Ohio urging police agencies to meet new statewide standards

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio is urging state law enforcement agencies to adopt new standards governing the use of deadly force, body cameras and other policies ahead of a March deadline, or risk community backlash.
An advisory board commissioned by Gov. John Kasich created the standards after a series of fatal police shootings, inc ... (full story)