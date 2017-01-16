The Akron Legal News is a daily publication devoted to legal, financial, real estate and general news. Designated by the Federal, County and Municipal Courts as the Official Law Journal of Summit County, Ohio.

Today's News (See all)

Summit County Juvenile Court Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio has announced that Ron Cable accepted a position as magistrate with the court and began his service on Jan. 3, 2017.

Cable comes to juvenile court from the Summit County Domestic Relations Court, where he served as a judicial attorney and part-time magistrate in 2001 before ... (full story)

Akron-based Roetzel & Andress rang in 2017 with a new chairman and two new board members.

On Jan. 1 Roetzel & Andress President Robert Blackham took the reins from Chairman Jeffrey Casto.

“I plan to continue the progress and growth of the firm initiated by my predecessor Jeff Casto,” said Blackham.

&ldqu ... (full story)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Crews searching Lake Erie last Friday found what may be human remains on a seat from a plane that was carrying six people when it disappeared more than a week ago.

Officials said that the remains were being analyzed by a medical examiner to determine if they are human. They said the remains were found on a ... (full story)